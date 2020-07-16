We noticed you're blocking ads.

Thu 16 Jul 2020 12:19 PM

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

Art, industry, football, music, fashion, noise, and color are Manchester's DNA and the mosaics displayed in the city are a celebration of this diverse culture.

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

Sports company PUMA has unveiled the new Manchester City Home kit for the 2020/21 season to be worn by the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

The new Manchester City Home jersey features the mosaic pattern in classic City blue and white, with navy trim.

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

The Home kit will be available from July 16th at PUMA.com, ManCity.com and at select retailers worldwide.

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

The kit is completed with white shorts and light blue socks.

The kit is completed with white shorts and light blue socks.

The new Home kit will debut in Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final match against Arsenal on Saturday.

In pictures: Puma unveils new Manchester City Home kit

The Home jersey’s pattern is inspired by the iconic mosaics located in the creative hub of Manchester’s Northern Quarter and pays homage to a city brimming with football and creativity.

