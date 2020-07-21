In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce
The Wraith Kryptos Collection carries within it an encrypted cipher that evolves throughout the car for the clients' pleasure and amusement, leading them on a journey of discovery and intrigue.
Wraith Kryptos Collection incorporates series of secret messages.
Only two people know the answer and what the cipher will reveal.
Completing the exterior aesthetic are part polished wheels, with Orbit Grey coloured centres featuring a coloured pinstripe.
The Wraith Kryptos Collection, which will consist of just 50 motor cars.
The cryptographic journey begins with the Spirit of Ecstasy, which has graced the bonnet of the marque’s motor cars for over a century.
Wraith Kryptos Collection, one designer’s passion for cryptography led to Wraith becoming a willing canvas for an intricate and clandestine design.
A sealed envelope in the Chief Executive’s safe holds the key to the code.
Inside, stepping over the illuminated treadplates, the cipher evolves deep into the fabric of the motor car.
One is immediately greeted by the accented Bespoke Kryptos Green leather hue, which has been developed to incorporate a metallic effect, set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite.
The centre tunnel is exquisitely stitched, repeating the horizontal lines of the door pockets, also hinting towards the driver focused nature of this special motor car.