Tue 21 Jul 2020 10:32 AM





In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

The Wraith Kryptos Collection carries within it an encrypted cipher that evolves throughout the car for the clients' pleasure and amusement, leading them on a journey of discovery and intrigue.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

Wraith Kryptos Collection incorporates series of secret messages.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

Only two people know the answer and what the cipher will reveal.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

Completing the exterior aesthetic are part polished wheels, with Orbit Grey coloured centres featuring a coloured pinstripe.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

The Wraith Kryptos Collection, which will consist of just 50 motor cars.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

The cryptographic journey begins with the Spirit of Ecstasy, which has graced the bonnet of the marque’s motor cars for over a century.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

Wraith Kryptos Collection, one designer’s passion for cryptography led to Wraith becoming a willing canvas for an intricate and clandestine design.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

A sealed envelope in the Chief Executive’s safe holds the key to the code.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

Inside, stepping over the illuminated treadplates, the cipher evolves deep into the fabric of the motor car.

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

One is immediately greeted by the accented Bespoke Kryptos Green leather hue, which has been developed to incorporate a metallic effect, set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite. 

In pictures: New Wraith Kryptos collection from Rolls-Royce

The centre tunnel is exquisitely stitched, repeating the horizontal lines of the door pockets, also hinting towards the driver focused nature of this special motor car.

