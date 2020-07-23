In pictures: Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II meet in Abu Dhabi
The two leaders met in the UAE's capital yesterday where they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, with a special focus on the critical repercussions of the Israeli government's plan to annex Palestinian territories in contravention of relevant international resolutions.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (R) meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan (L) in Abu Dhabi.
Seen with Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Rulers Representative in Al Dhafra Region (R) Rashed Al Mansoori, Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Rulers Representative in Al Dhafra Region (L) and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (R) attend a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan not shown. (L-R) Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and other dignitary attend a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan not shown.