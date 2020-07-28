We noticed you're blocking ads.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The arrival of the new Ghibli Hybrid thus expands the Maserati range, which is now even more competitive and responsive to the demands of the market.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The first hybrid vehicle in Maserati's history.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

Developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab of Modena.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

A particularly distinctive feature was its unique, cockpit-inspired dashboard design that perfectly matched its driver-focused character, without compromising on refinement and sophistication.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The driver’s seat offers 6-way electric adjustment, while the GranLusso and GranSport trims both have standard 12-way power front seats.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The rear seats can accommodate three people, providing optimised lateral support and guaranteed comfort even on longer journeys.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The Ghibli Hybrid has a top speed of 255 km/hour and springs from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 s.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The 4 cylinder engine is combined with BSG, eBooster and a 48 volt battery and generates 330 hp.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

System and function management via Virtual Assistant.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

On the exterior, the blue colour characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the thunderbolt in the oval that encloses the Trident on the rear pillar.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The new Ghibli Hybrid also introduces new stylistic contents, starting from the new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork, a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

The same blue colour reappears inside the car, in particular on the embroidered seams of the seats.

In pictures: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brand's first-ever electric car

Maserati has chosen a hybrid solution focused primarily on improving performance, while also reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions.

