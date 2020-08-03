In pictures: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honour UAE Hope Probe team
UAE leaders received members of the Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe, team including the engineering, scientific, technical and administrative cadres at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
(R-L) HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance; HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stands for the UAE national anthem during an honouring ceremony for the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (front row 3rd R); HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence (front row 4th R) and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai (front row L) stand for the UAE national anthem, during an honouring ceremony for the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
(R-L) HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, attend a ceremony to honour the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (2nd R) and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence (not shown), attend a ceremony to honour the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
Dignitaries and guests attend a ceremony to honour the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (L) and HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (R), attend a ceremony to honour the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.
(R-L) HH Major General Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attend a ceremony to honour the Hope Probe team at Qasr Al Watan.