In pictures: Two massive blasts devastate Beirut's port
Rescuers worked through the night into Wednesday after two enormous explosions ripped through Beirut's port, killing at least 78 people and injuring thousands, as they wrecked buildings across the Lebanese capital.
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut. Image: AFP/Getty Images
A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. Image: AFP/Getty Images
A wounded man is helped as he walks through debris in Beirut's Gemmayzeh district following a twin explosion at the port of Lebanon capital Beirut. Image: AFP/Getty Images
People ride past a car destroyed after a building wall collapsed after a large explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Video shared on social media showed a structure fire near the port of Beirut followed by a second massive explosion, which damaged surrounding buildings and injured hundreds. Image: Getty Images
Debris is seen on a main road in Beirut at sunset following a twin explosion that shook the port of Lebanon capital Beirut. Image: AFP/Getty Images
A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Image: AFP/Getty Images