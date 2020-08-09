In pictures: Gordon Murray's T.50 the world's lightest supercar
The T.50 is a car that is created to be 'alive' at normal road speeds, not only when the revs climb past 10,000rpm. It will entertain and engage on low-speed daily trips, as well as when driving on the open road just for the thrill of it.
Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its T.50 supercar in full for the first time.
T. 50 supercar will be limited to 100 units only.
986kg total vehicle weight is lighter than the typical supercar by almost a third.
It is powered by a 100% bespoke 3.9-litre, 663PS V12 engine that revs to a record-breaking 12,100rpm, and features the most advanced and effective aerodynamics ever seen on a road car – aided by a 400mm rear-mounted fan.
The most dominant characteristics of the T.50 exterior design are its purity and balance, free from the wings, skirts and vents that adorn most modern-day supercars.
T.50 is extremely compact. Its 4,352mm length and 1,850mm width belie the generous interiors space, with room for three occupants and up to 288 litres of belongings.
Front to back, the roof is glazed either side of the central spine creating an incredibly spacious feeling interior and a sleek exterior appearance.
At the heart of T.50 ethos is the ultimate, sensory-rich driving experience, which all starts with the central driving position.
From communicative steering, which delivers pinpoint accuracy, to the weighting of the six-speed manual transmission and titanium throttle pedal, the engineering focus has always been on driving perfection.
From the front, a pair of the latest, high-intensity LED headlights offer a clear nod of recognition to Murray’s iconic F1.
At the rearmost outer corners of the car, circular red LED tail-lights draw the eye with their 3D transparent forms reflecting light outwards to create a stylish focal point.
The 400mm rear-mounted fan expands the car’s performance capabilities significantly versus an ordinary ground-effect supercar.
Inside the cabin, all of the T.50’s ergonomically-placed analogue controls are beautifully weighted.
T.50 supercar has been priced at £ 2.36 million (before taxes)