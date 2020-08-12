In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai
The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute was launched with a initial investment of AED300 million focused on equipping specialised researchers and funding scientific projects
Sheikh Mohammed launched Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute with a initial investment of AED300 million. UAE's first independent biomedical research centre in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met a group of scientists who presented their research projects.
His Highness was briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s accomplishments and extensive research portfolio.
Sheikh Mohammed toured the facility that seeks to conduct research to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other viral diseases.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute seeks to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation regionally. It also provides a platform for researchers and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise related to global medical developments.
Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Mohammed Al Gergawi attended the inauguration.