We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Wed 12 Aug 2020 11:12 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute was launched with a initial investment of AED300 million focused on equipping specialised researchers and funding scientific projects

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed launched Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute with a initial investment of AED300 million. UAE's first independent biomedical research centre in Dubai.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met a group of scientists who presented their research projects.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

His Highness was briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s accomplishments and extensive research portfolio.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed toured the facility that seeks to conduct research to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other viral diseases.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute seeks to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation regionally. It also provides a platform for researchers and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise related to global medical developments.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Mohammed Al Gergawi attended the inauguration.

Read next

In pictures: Two massive blasts devastate Beirut's port

In pictures: Virgin Galactic unveils designs for Mach 3 supersonic passenger plane

In pictures: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts splashes down safely