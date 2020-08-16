We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Sun 16 Aug 2020 10:26 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the Covid-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the COVID-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

The country’s scientific approach in combating the virus and the meticulous planning and collaborative spirit shown by frontline organisations helped turn the crisis into an opportunity, he added.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

L-R: Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (L), Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (C), Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi (R), Minister of Cabinet Affairs  accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.

Read next

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

In pictures: Two massive blasts devastate Beirut's port

In pictures: Virgin Galactic unveils designs for Mach 3 supersonic passenger plane