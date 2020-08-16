In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the Covid-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the COVID-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic.
The country’s scientific approach in combating the virus and the meticulous planning and collaborative spirit shown by frontline organisations helped turn the crisis into an opportunity, he added.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
L-R: Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (L), Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (C), Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi (R), Minister of Cabinet Affairs
accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.