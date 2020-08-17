We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Mon 17 Aug 2020 11:14 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The two special editions that celebrate the release of No Time To Die, each of which is being offered in limited numbers to buyers around the world from today, have been carefully designed and crafted by the experts in Aston Martin's bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Q by Aston Martin – creates two exclusive 007 special edition of the Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera to celebrate release of 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

To celebrate the James Bond debut of the range-topping Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a second unique 007 Edition has been created. 

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Featuring the same specification as the muscular DBS Superleggera featured in the upcoming film, the car has a suitably menacing road presence.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Strictly limited to just 25 production cars available worldwide.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Inside, the cockpit of this DBS Superleggera is a dark, brooding, leather-clad environment with flashes of red detailing the outline of the seats.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Subtle 007 branding can be found on the door cards, armrest buckle badge and on the rear sub-woofer cover. 

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition adds a raft of styling and design enhancements that further elevate its appeal.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

This special edition also features a 007 fender badge, finished in chrome with a black enamel infill and Stainless Steel Silver 007 foil applied to the rear spoiler blade.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Also unique to the 007 Edition are visually striking Gloss Black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21” wheels.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The first of the two models is the Vantage 007 Edition, inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which made its 007 debut in The Living Daylights in 1987 and also features in No Time to Die.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Further styling details include a dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets. 



In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Available as a manual or automatic, the Vantage 007 Edition also boasts a side strake Vantage badge and strictly limited to just 100 units available worldwide.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The new car features unique exterior styling treatments led by a bespoke mesh grille with chrome bezel that references the look of the brand’s classic V8.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The car will be delivered in authentic Cumberland Grey exterior paint colour, whilst the interior will be presented in obsidian black leather and dark chrome with 007 branding applied on the centre console of cars equipped with a manual gearbox.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

Cross hairs etched onto the car’s paddle shift gear levers allude to the missile guidance system seen in the film, too. 

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The seats themselves feature unique heritage fluting reminiscent of that seen in the V8, along with carbon fibre seat backs and, in a particularly detailed nod to the 1980s film, the outline of cello ‘f holes’ inspired by the memorable cello chase scene featuring James Bond (Timothy Dalton) and Kara Milovy (Maryam D’Abo).

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The driver can indulge themselves further with a laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons and devices seen on the original film car. These included a rocket motor, missiles, lasers, a targeting display and ski outriggers.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film.

In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die

The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film.

Read next

In pictures: Gordon Murray's T.50 the world's lightest supercar

In pictures: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Lebanon

In pictures: Two massive blasts devastate Beirut's port