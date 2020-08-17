In pictures: Q by Aston Martin releases 007 special edition cars for No Time to Die
The two special editions that celebrate the release of No Time To Die, each of which is being offered in limited numbers to buyers around the world from today, have been carefully designed and crafted by the experts in Aston Martin's bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin.
Q by Aston Martin – creates two exclusive 007 special edition of the Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera to celebrate release of 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.
To celebrate the James Bond debut of the range-topping Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a second unique 007 Edition has been created.
Featuring the same specification as the muscular DBS Superleggera featured in the upcoming film, the car has a suitably menacing road presence.
Strictly limited to just 25 production cars available worldwide.
Inside, the cockpit of this DBS Superleggera is a dark, brooding, leather-clad environment with flashes of red detailing the outline of the seats.
Subtle 007 branding can be found on the door cards, armrest buckle badge and on the rear sub-woofer cover.
The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition adds a raft of styling and design enhancements that further elevate its appeal.
This special edition also features a 007 fender badge, finished in chrome with a black enamel infill and Stainless Steel Silver 007 foil applied to the rear spoiler blade.
Also unique to the 007 Edition are visually striking Gloss Black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21” wheels.
The first of the two models is the Vantage 007 Edition, inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which made its 007 debut in The Living Daylights in 1987 and also features in No Time to Die.
Further styling details include a dashed yellow diffuser inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets.
Available as a manual or automatic, the Vantage 007 Edition also boasts a side strake Vantage badge and strictly limited to just 100 units available worldwide.
The new car features unique exterior styling treatments led by a bespoke mesh grille with chrome bezel that references the look of the brand’s classic V8.
The car will be delivered in authentic Cumberland Grey exterior paint colour, whilst the interior will be presented in obsidian black leather and dark chrome with 007 branding applied on the centre console of cars equipped with a manual gearbox.
Cross hairs etched onto the car’s paddle shift gear levers allude to the missile guidance system seen in the film, too.
The seats themselves feature unique heritage fluting reminiscent of that seen in the V8, along with carbon fibre seat backs and, in a particularly detailed nod to the 1980s film, the outline of cello ‘f holes’ inspired by the memorable cello chase scene featuring James Bond (Timothy Dalton) and Kara Milovy (Maryam D’Abo).
The driver can indulge themselves further with a laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons and devices seen on the original film car. These included a rocket motor, missiles, lasers, a targeting display and ski outriggers.
The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film.
The Vantage 007 Edition can even be delivered with a set of The Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack – referencing the ‘winterised’ V8 saloon from the film.