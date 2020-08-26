In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover
The Lyriq is based on GM's next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options.
GM unveils the brand's first all-electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV. All Image Courtesy: Cadillac
Lyriq electric crossover debuts with up to 300 miles of range on a full charge.
A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the Lyriq’s most unique and expressive design elements.
The Cadillac Lyriq is powered by GM's new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.
The Lyriq is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available.
A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls and camera views.
Lyriq’s technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.
Lyriq offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go.
Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs.
At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.