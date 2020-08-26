We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Wed 26 Aug 2020 10:57 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

The Lyriq is based on GM's next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

GM unveils the brand's first all-electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV. All Image Courtesy: Cadillac

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

Lyriq electric crossover debuts with up to 300 miles of range on a full charge.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the Lyriq’s most unique and expressive design elements.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

The Cadillac Lyriq is powered by GM's new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

The Lyriq is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls and camera views.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

Lyriq’s technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

Lyriq offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs.

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.

Read next

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

In pictures: Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese travelers with white roses

In pictures: Gordon Murray's T.50 the world's lightest supercar