We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Thu 27 Aug 2020 03:58 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

The list included local, regional and international, private and public entities operating in the Middle East

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: SAP MENA LLC

Rank: 50

Website: www.sap.com/mena

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Apparel Group

Rank: 49

Website: www.appareluae.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: General Entertainment Authority

Rank: 48

Website: www.gea.gov.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Delta Partners

Rank: 47

Website: www.deltapartnersgroup.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Esad for Human Resources Solutions and Management

Rank: 46

Website: esadtalents.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Omnicom Media Group

Rank: 45

Websites: www.omnicommediagroup.com, www.omd.com/uae


In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: SAS

Rank: 44

Website: www.sas.com


In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Nahdi Medical Company

Rank: 43

Website: www.nahdi.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Capital Market Authority

Rank: 42

Website: cma.org.sa


In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: FCM Travel Solutions UAE

Rank: 41

Website: www.ae.fcm.travel.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Global Hotel Alliance

Rank: 40

Website: www.gibunkering.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Havelock One

Rank: 39

Website: www.havelockone.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Khalid Ali Alturki and Sons Holding Company

Rank: 38

Website: alturkiholding.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Ingenia Polymers

Rank: 37

Website: www.ingeniapolymers.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: WSP

Rank: 36

Website: www.wspgroup.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Transworld Group

Rank: 35

Website: www.transworld.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Chalhoub

Rank: 34

Website: www.chalhoubgroup.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: FLC Group

Rank: 33

Website: www.flc-me.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Dow Chemical Company

Rank: 32

Website: www.dow.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Dyson

Rank: 31

Website: www.dyson.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: UAE Exchange

Rank: 30

Website: www.uaeexchange.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: FedEx Express

Rank: 29

Websites: www.fedex.com, www.fedex.com/ae

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Rank: 28

Website: www.hkstrategies.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Shifts Electronics

Rank: 27

Website: www.shift.ae

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Center of Legal Studies & Research (CLSR)

Rank: 26

Website: www.clsr.gov.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Mayar’s Food Company

Rank: 25

Website: www.mayar.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Pizza Express

Rank: 24

Websites: www.pizzaexpress.aewww.pizzaexpress.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Al Rabie Saudi Food Company

Rank: 23

Website: www.alrabie.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Vision Realization Office for Energy Ecosystem

Rank: 22

Website: www.vro.meim.gov.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Glander International Bunkering

Rank: 21

Website: www.globalhotelalliance.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Bacardi

Rank: 20

Website: www.bacardi.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: MSD Pharmaceuticals

Rank: 19

Website: www.msd.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: AbbVie

Rank: 18

Website: www.abbvie.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Teleperformance

Rank: 17

Website: www.teleperformance.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Al Dabbagh Group Holding

Rank: 16

Website: www.aldabbagh.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: General Department of Environmental Health

Rank: 15

Website: seha.alriyadh.gov.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Majid Society

Rank: 14

Website: www.majidsociety.org

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: AlMawaddah Society

Rank: 13

Website: www.almawaddah.org.sa

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Five Hotels

Rank: 12

Website: www.fivehotelsandresorts.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Cisco

Rank: 11

Website: www.cisco.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Landmark

Rank: 10

Website: www.landmarkgroup.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Alkhabeer Capital

Rank: 09

Website: www.alkhabeer.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Platinum VA

Rank: 08

Website: platinumva.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: THE One

Rank: 07

Website: www.theone.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Hilton

Rank: 06

Website: www.hilton.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Dubai Police Academy

Rank: 05

Website: www.dubaipolice.ac.ae

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: InterContinental Hotels Group

Rank: 04

Website: www.ihgplc.com

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Century Financial

Rank: 03

Website: www.century.ae

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: Fischer FZE

Rank: 02

Website: www.fischer.ae

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

Company: DHL

Rank: 01

Website: www.logistics.dhl

Read next

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Covid-19 Command and Control Centre

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed opens medical research centre in Dubai

In pictures: Dubai airport welcomes Lebanese travelers with white roses