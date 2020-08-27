In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed
The list included local, regional and international, private and public entities operating in the Middle East
Company: General Entertainment Authority
Rank: 48
Website: www.gea.gov.sa
Company: Esad for Human Resources Solutions and Management
Rank:
46
Website: esadtalents.com
Company: Capital Market Authority
Rank: 42
Website: cma.org.sa
Company:
Dow Chemical Company
Rank:
32
Website: www.dow.com
Company:
Center of Legal Studies & Research (CLSR)
Rank:
26
Website: www.clsr.gov.sa
Company:
MSD Pharmaceuticals
Rank:
19
Website: www.msd.com