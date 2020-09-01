How Gulf cities fared in the Global 150 Cities Index

Abu Dhabi: The capital of the UAE comes in at 17th, but seventh on the financial list, which means it’s a great place to earn a living but maybe loses out to other cities in what you might choose to do after you’ve earned it. But it’s still a place with a whole lot to offer the expat worker – and its portfolio of malls, restaurants, beach clubs, sporting venues and entertainment facilities is only set to grow further. Expect a higher rank in 2025.