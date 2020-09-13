In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy
Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi visited the various sections of the academy in Sharjah concerned with Quranic studies and research with the aim of supporting researchers and developing their skills.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.
He also visited the museums of the academy and reviewed their exhibited manuscripts and items.
During his visit, Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed about the Electronic Maqra’a section that attracts those memorising the Holy Quran, developing their skills and performances with the support of an elite mentors and specialised recitation instructors.
The academy includes seven museums: The Holy Quran Museum, the Seven Readings Museum, the Museum of The Pillars of Qur’an, the Museum of the Recitation Mentors, the Museum of the Kaaba Kiswa, the Museum of the Valuable Prints of the Qur’an, and the Hall of Scientific Quranic Miracles.
The Electronic Maqra’a attracted 234 students, from 84 countries, who have completed 303 readings of the Holy Quran in various recitations.
The academy is 75,000 square metres in the shape of the Islamic 8-pointed star with 43 domes. Its design is inspired by Fatimi, Mamluki, and Andulusi styles, similar to other architectural designs in Sharjah.
Sultan Al Qasimi also signed the first certificate issued by the Electronic Maqra’a section in Sharjah that will be given to those who complete the Holy Quran in any of its recitations.