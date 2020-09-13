We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Sun 13 Sep 2020 10:52 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi visited the various sections of the academy in Sharjah concerned with Quranic studies and research with the aim of supporting researchers and developing their skills.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

He also visited the museums of the academy and reviewed their exhibited manuscripts and items.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

During his visit, Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed about the Electronic Maqra’a section that attracts those memorising the Holy Quran, developing their skills and performances with the support of an elite mentors and specialised recitation instructors.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

The academy includes seven museums: The Holy Quran Museum, the Seven Readings Museum, the Museum of The Pillars of Qur’an, the Museum of the Recitation Mentors, the Museum of the Kaaba Kiswa, the Museum of the Valuable Prints of the Qur’an, and the Hall of Scientific Quranic Miracles.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

The Electronic Maqra’a attracted 234 students, from 84 countries, who have completed 303 readings of the Holy Quran in various recitations.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

The academy is 75,000 square metres in the shape of the Islamic 8-pointed star with 43 domes. Its design is inspired by Fatimi, Mamluki, and Andulusi styles, similar to other architectural designs in Sharjah.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

The Ruler of Sharjah visited the various sections of the academy concerned with Quranic studies and research with the aim of supporting researchers and developing their skills.

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits world's biggest Quran Academy

Sultan Al Qasimi also signed the first certificate issued by the Electronic Maqra’a section in Sharjah that will be given to those who complete the Holy Quran in any of its recitations.

Read next

In pictures: GEMS Education students and teachers delighted to be reunited on first day of new term

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover