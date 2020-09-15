In pictures: World's first floating Apple store
The sphere-shaped Apple Marina Bay Sands store offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline. The store is Apple's third retail location in Singapore, the new store creates an unforgettable space for customers.
Appearing as a floating sphere, Apple Marina Bay Sands is the first Apple store to sit directly on the water.
Apple Marina Bay Sands opens on Thursday, September 10.
The Forum will soon serve as the stage for Singapore’s artists, musicians, and creatives for Today at Apple sessions.
Customers can explore curated Apple products and accessories or receive personal technical support from Geniuses.
Nearly 150 employees speaking over 23 languages are ready to welcome visitors to Apple Marina Bay Sands.
An oculus at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light, with custom sunshade rings lining the interior glass.