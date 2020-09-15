We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 15 Sep 2020 10:45 AM

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

The sphere-shaped Apple Marina Bay Sands store offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline. The store is Apple's third retail location in Singapore, the new store creates an unforgettable space for customers.

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

Appearing as a floating sphere, Apple Marina Bay Sands is the first Apple store to sit directly on the water.

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

Apple Marina Bay Sands opens on Thursday, September 10.


In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

The Forum will soon serve as the stage for Singapore’s artists, musicians, and creatives for Today at Apple sessions.

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

Customers can explore curated Apple products and accessories or receive personal technical support from Geniuses.

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

Nearly 150 employees speaking over 23 languages are ready to welcome visitors to Apple Marina Bay Sands.

In pictures: World's first floating Apple store

An oculus at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light, with custom sunshade rings lining the interior glass.

