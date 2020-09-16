Top five things for visitors to do in Ras Al Khaimah

Step back in time with a trip to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm

Take a trip to the Suwaidi Pearls farm – the region’s first cultured pearl farm – to experience an age-old Emirati tradition and learn about the rich pearling history of the country.

At the Pearl Farm, guests can take a traditional pearling boat to the floating cultured farm, which spans 4,000 square meters at the base of the Hajar Mountains.

The guided tour provides visitors and tourists insight into the pearl cultivation and harvesting process, starting with the history of pearling and educates them on the evolution of the industry throughout the decades.

Image: @suwaidipearls