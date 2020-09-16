Wed 16 Sep 2020 09:22 AM
By Gavin Gibbon
Top five things for visitors to do in Ras Al Khaimah
The emirate is one of the fastest growing destinations in the world - and it's no surprise why
From uncovering 7,000 years of culture and history, to scaling 1,934 metres above sea level, it is no wonder that Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest growing destinations in the world.
Here, Arabian Business looks at the top five attractions in the emirate for visitors to enjoy.
Step back in time with a trip to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm
Take a trip to the Suwaidi Pearls farm – the region’s first cultured pearl farm – to experience an age-old Emirati tradition and learn about the rich pearling history of the country.
At the Pearl Farm, guests can take a traditional pearling boat to the floating cultured farm, which spans 4,000 square meters at the base of the Hajar Mountains.
The guided tour provides visitors and tourists insight into the pearl cultivation and harvesting process, starting with the history of pearling and educates them on the evolution of the industry throughout the decades.
Image: @suwaidipearls
Visit the Dhaya Fort for a true Arabian experience
Quench your historic curiosities at Dhaya Fort, the most visited archaeological site in Ras Al Khaimah and a prime example of heritage site conservation in the emirate.
Built during the 19th century on the foundations of much older structures, it is the only hilltop fort still existing in the UAE and offers a fantastic view of the palm gardens, the sea and the dramatic mountains.
Guests can also visit the emirate’s abundant date farms in the area to learn about the date cultivation and harvesting process as well as the steps used to produce date syrup and the traditional tools used to extract these.
Embark on an adrenaline-packed adventure at Jais Adventure Peak
Embark on a sunset adventure to the Jais Adventure Peak, which serves as a gateway to the various attractions – the Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park that features seven viewing decks to help you soak in 360-degree vistas of the Hajar Mountains; and the Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline which was launched in 2018.
Another adventure attraction not to be missed is the Jais Sky Tour that comprises seven ziplines and a 15m-long sky bridge.
The most recently opened attraction, the Jais Sky Maze, challenges visitors to tackle a series of rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more, as they make their way through the suspended obstacle course.
Enjoy lunch at the highest point in the UAE
Ok it’s not here just yet, but From October 1, visitors who reach the top of the Jais Adventure Peak can enjoy a bite to eat at 1484 by Puro. The highly anticipated restaurant is named for its height of 1,484 metres above sea level and will be the UAE’s highest restaurant offering.
1484 by Puro offers guests views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains alongside a refreshingly delectable menu. Ideally positioned on the mountain-facing façade of the Jais Adventure Peak, an entire side of the venue consists of ceiling to floor glass windows that open up to uninterrupted views of the serene landscape.
The dining offering incorporates fresh locally sourced ingredients, crafted into a series of dishes.
Spend a night under the stars
End the day with camping at one of the most popular trails at the moment in Ras Al Khaimah – Wadi Showka. Located at the edge of the Hajar Mountains, Wadi Showka is a diverse area with many route options for hiking, running and cycling and welcomes even those who simply want to camp out in nature – no better way to escape the city buzz.
For those who want to touch of the finer life, star gazing can also be done at the Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert under the vast desert sky to experience serenity and learn about the solar system with the astronomy experts available on-site.