Wed 16 Sep 2020 10:52 AM

In pictures: Apple unveils new watches, iPads and Apple One subscription bundle

Apple launches Apple One subscriptions that combine several services -- including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud storage -- at a lower price than users would pay if they bought each service individually.

Apple introduced the all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever. Image: Apple

iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a new Touch ID sensor integrated into the top button, camera and audio upgrades, and debuts the powerful A14 Bionic, Apple’s most powerful chip ever. Image: Apple

The new iPad Air joins the powerful iPad Pro, the eighth-generation iPad, and iPad mini to form the most advanced iPad lineup ever. Image: Apple

iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a new Touch ID sensor integrated into the top button, camera and audio upgrades, and debuts the powerful A14 Bionic, Apple’s most powerful chip ever. Image: Apple

The eighth-generation iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic with the Neural Engine, a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, and so much more. Image: Apple

The new eighth-generation iPad comes in space gray, silver, and gold finishes. Image: Apple

Introducing Apple Watch Series 6, featuring a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app. Image: Apple

Apple Watch Series 6 offers its most colorful collection yet. Image: Apple

The Blood Oxygen sensor employs LEDs, along with photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch Series 6. Image: Apple

Apple Watch Hermès introduces the Hermès Attelage Single Tour and slimmer Attelage Double Tour bands, along with new colors of classic band styles. Image: Apple

Apple debuts Apple Watch SE. Image: Apple

Family Setup in watchOS 7 brings Apple Watch features to family members who do not have an iPhone. Image: Apple

Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love at an affordable price. Image: Apple

The Apple Fitness+ trainers are specialists in their fields who work together to help people of all ability levels achieve their fitness goals. Image: Apple

With Apple One, customers can enjoy Apple’s subscription services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more, through one simple plan. Image: Apple

