In pictures: One year on from UAE's historic space mission

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has commemorated the one-year anniversary of the historic launch of the first Emirati to space and the first Arab to the International Space Station. Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori embarked on the eight-day mission onboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-15, at 5:57 pm UAE time on September 25, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.