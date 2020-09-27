We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 27 Sep 2020

In pictures: One year on from UAE's historic space mission

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has commemorated the one-year anniversary of the historic launch of the first Emirati to space and the first Arab to the International Space Station. Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori embarked on the eight-day mission onboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-15, at 5:57 pm UAE time on September 25, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi arrived at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Sheikh Mohammed calls Hazza Al Mansoori onboard ISS

Sheikh Hamdan talked to UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori from ISS.

Hazza Al Mansoori was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Hazza Al Mansoori is greeted by schoolchildren.

Hazza Al Mansoori was greeted by Mohamed bin Zayed.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft by Hazza Al Mansoori.

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori (L), Expedition 61 crewmates - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos and US astronaut Jessica Meir of NASA - and backup crew members - Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov of Russia and US astronaut Thomas Marshburn of NASA (L-R back).

A Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is launched bound for the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Students engage with Hazza Al Mansoori.

Crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori waves from inside a bus.

United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori arrive to board a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is seen in this long exposure photograph.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori on board International Space Station.

Russian Space Agency rescue team members and United Arab Emirates specialists carry United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa al Mansoori.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori on board International Space Station.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori on board International Space Station.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori on board International Space Station.

UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori on board International Space Station.

