In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

The season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the F1 calendar and is where the world champion is officially crowned each year. Image: ITP Media Group
Some of the very best names in the world of tennis are attracted to the emirate each year for the Mubadala Championships. Image: AFP/Getty Images
One of the biggest events and winner's cheques on the European Tour golf circuit is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Image: AFP
Abu Dhabi is gaining a worldwide reputation as the destination for UFC with its Fight Island events.
Although cancelled earlier this year because of coronavirus, Abu Dhabi is now a fixture on the ITU World Triathlon circuit, attracting some of the sport's biggest names.