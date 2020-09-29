We noticed you're blocking ads.

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

The season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the F1 calendar and is where the world champion is officially crowned each year. Image: ITP Media Group

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

Some of the very best names in the world of tennis are attracted to the emirate each year for the Mubadala Championships. Image: AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

One of the biggest events and winner's cheques on the European Tour golf circuit is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Image: AFP

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is gaining a worldwide reputation as the destination for UFC with its Fight Island events.

In pictures: Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi

Although cancelled earlier this year because of coronavirus, Abu Dhabi is now a fixture on the ITU World Triathlon circuit, attracting some of the sport's biggest names.

