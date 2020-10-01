In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant
Founded in 1975, is DFM bellweather Arabtec facing liquidation this year?
1975: Arabtec established as a construction firm.
1983: Arabtec began its long-term involvement with the (industrial) oil & gas sectors in Abu Dhabi. Image: Getty Images
1995: Arabtec started the Emirates Airline Engineering Store and has gone on to complete a diverse range of airport projects.
2001: Arabtec constructed the award winning 21st Century Tower for Rostamani Real Estate and was also awarded its first villa contract by Emaar.
2004: Arabtec, with Samsung and Besix, started construction on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
2004: Arabtec Holding became publicly listed under the symbol ARTC on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the first construction company to go public in the UAE.Arabtec Holding became publicly listed under the symbol ARTC on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the first construction company to go public in the UAE. Image: AFP
2010: Arabtec completed Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Image: AFP
2017: Arabtec received a AED1.46bn contract from wasl Asset Management for the construction of wasl Tower.
2017: The company won a AED353m contract to build UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.
2017: Arabtec completed the Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi. Image: ITP Media Group
2020: Arabtec shareholders reportedly approved plans to seek liquidation of the company.