Thu 1 Oct 2020 12:58 PM

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

Founded in 1975, is DFM bellweather Arabtec facing liquidation this year?

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

1975: Arabtec established as a construction firm.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

1983: Arabtec began its long-term involvement with the (industrial) oil & gas sectors in Abu Dhabi. Image: Getty Images

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

1995: Arabtec started the Emirates Airline Engineering Store and has gone on to complete a diverse range of airport projects.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2001: Arabtec constructed the award winning 21st Century Tower for Rostamani Real Estate and was also awarded its first villa contract by Emaar.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2004: Arabtec, with Samsung and Besix, started construction on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2004: Arabtec Holding became publicly listed under the symbol ARTC on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the first construction company to go public in the UAE.Arabtec Holding became publicly listed under the symbol ARTC on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the first construction company to go public in the UAE. Image: AFP

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2010: Arabtec completed Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Image: AFP

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2017: Arabtec received a AED1.46bn contract from wasl Asset Management for the construction of wasl Tower.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2017: The company won a AED353m contract to build UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2017: Arabtec completed the Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi. Image: ITP Media Group

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant

2020: Arabtec shareholders reportedly approved plans to seek liquidation of the company.

