We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Mon 5 Oct 2020 11:44 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Friends all prove popular for Dubai-based streaming service

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

Starzplay has reported over 600,000 new subscribers since the start of the year, largely fuelled by lockdown measures introduced in March and April this year.

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

The Big Bang Theory is an American television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, both of whom served as executive producers on the series, along with Steven Molaro. All three also served as head writers

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

The Office is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

Friends is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that premiered on March 27, 2005, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) as a mid-season replacement. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay
Vikings is a historical drama television series created and written by Michael Hirst for the History channel. Filmed in Ireland, it premiered on March 3, 2013, in Canada
In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

Billions is an American television drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series premiered on Showtime on January 17, 2016

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

Baghdad Central is a British crime thriller television series set in Iraq and first broadcast in 2020. It was adapted from a 2014 novel by Elliott Colla

In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay

DC Comics is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies. The majority of its publications take place within the fictional DC Universe and feature numerous culturally iconic heroic characters, such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman

Read next

In pictures: One year on from UAE's historic space mission

In pictures: Inside the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

In pictures: UAE Team Emirates rider wins Tour de France