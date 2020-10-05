Mon 5 Oct 2020 11:44 AM
Font Size
- Aa +
By Staff writer
In pictures: The most binge-watched shows on Starzplay
The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Friends all prove popular for Dubai-based streaming service
Starzplay has reported over 600,000 new subscribers since the start of the year, largely fuelled by lockdown measures introduced in March and April this year.
The Big Bang Theory is an American television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, both of whom served as executive producers on the series, along with Steven Molaro. All three also served as head writers
The Office is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company
Friends is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons
Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that premiered on March 27, 2005, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) as a mid-season replacement. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships
Vikings is a historical drama television series created and written by Michael Hirst for the History channel. Filmed in Ireland, it premiered on March 3, 2013, in Canada
Billions is an American television drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series premiered on Showtime on January 17, 2016
Baghdad Central is a British crime thriller television series set in Iraq and first broadcast in 2020. It was adapted from a 2014 novel by Elliott Colla
DC Comics is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies. The majority of its publications take place within the fictional DC Universe and feature numerous culturally iconic heroic characters, such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman