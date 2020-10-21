In pictures: Tourist hotspots reopen in Dubai after coronavirus lockdown

Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts, which are dedicated to providing UAE residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities in a spectacular national park in Dubai, reopened on October 1 and will remain open until the end of April 2021. Hatta Wadi Hub offers adventure seekers a wide range of experiences to suit different tastes, ranging from hiking to mountain biking. This year, three new activities were introduced: a 10-metre high climbing wall that includes five lanes; a slingshot that propels those looking for adventure, fun and suspense to a height of up to 50 meters, and paragliding, which provides the opportunity for visitors to view Hatta from an unprecedented vantage point.