In pictures: Tourist hotspots reopen in Dubai after coronavirus lockdown

Several top attractions have opened their doors or are about to soon to provide diverse experiences to UAE residents and tourists as the city aims to cement its position as a year-round destination in the post-coronavirus era

Among the entertainment destinations that have reopened or will reopen this month are Dubai Parks and Resorts, which reopened on September 23, comprising a triad of theme parks. It has opened its Hollywood-inspired theme park, Motiongate Dubai, along with the Lapita Hotel, a Polynesian-inspired resort in the UAE. To celebrate its reopening DPR has a buy one get one free offer on tickets purchased before October 31.

Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts, which are dedicated to providing UAE residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities in a spectacular national park in Dubai, reopened on October 1 and will remain open until the end of April 2021. Hatta Wadi Hub offers adventure seekers a wide range of experiences to suit different tastes, ranging from hiking to mountain biking. This year, three new activities were introduced: a 10-metre high climbing wall that includes five lanes; a slingshot that propels those looking for adventure, fun and suspense to a height of up to 50 meters, and paragliding, which provides the opportunity for visitors to view Hatta from an unprecedented vantage point. 

Dubai Safari Park opened its doors to visitors on October 5 following a comprehensive revamp of many of its facilities. It allows visitors to observe wildlife in their natural habitats, interact with animals in a safe and healthy environment, and discover fascinating facts about a diversity of species native to the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Spanning 119 hectares, the Dubai Safari Park is home to 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. The Park features a group of new animals including African elephants and giraffes while rare animals at the Park include the Komodo dragon, Spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo and lemur.

Dubai’s newest tourist attraction is The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain that will attempt to break a Guinness World Record when it opens on Thursday at The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls located in the Palm Jumeirah. The attraction is the only multi-coloured fountain in Dubai and is spread over 14,000 sq ft of seawater. The fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. 

Global Village, set to open on Sunday, is the biggest outdoor family entertainment destination and cultural park in the Middle East, is all set to welcome visitors for their 25th season. A new website and mobile application are planned for the launch to ensure guests can quickly and easily purchase tickets, pay for parking and top-up the Wonder Pass for contactless entry to rides and other attractions and shows. 