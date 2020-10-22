Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
In pictures: Inside the ultra-luxurious One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai
By ITP
Dubai-based luxury developer Omniyat Group is aiming to net a hat-trick of titles for One at Palm Jumeirah
The flagship project, based on the left trunk of Palm Jumeirah, is currently 95 percent complete
Designed by New York architects SOMA, the property includes 93 exclusive apartments and over 37,000 square feet of amenities.
Discussions are currently taking place with leading F&B companies with a view to announcing the names behind the property’s two restaurants before the end of the year, ahead of commencing operations in September next year.
Dubai-based Omniyat Group boasts three of the most expensive penthouse apartments in the emirate.
Sixty percent of the apartments have already been sold.
One at Palm Jumeirah project will be managed by Dorchester Collection, renowned for their iconic properties from around the globe
