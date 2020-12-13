Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Abu Dhabi’s National Ambulance will be as vigilant as ever during the F1 Grand Prix
By ITP
Teams on the ground will feature the largest percentage of Emirati emergency medical technicians compared to previous years
Teams on the ground will feature the largest percentage of Emirati emergency medical technicians compared to previous years (Photos courtesy of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management)
These specialist emergency care teams will be helping to keep the 3,000 staff on site at Yas Marina Circuit safe
More than 600 frontline professionals will attend this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with iconic circuit landmark Abu Dhabi Hill renamed Frontline Heroes Hill in their honour
The special guests were supported by on-ground cabin crew staff from title race sponsor Etihad Airways
