Lamborghini SC20: the unique open-top track car by Squadra Corse

The car was created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers

Lamborghini Squadra Corse presents the SC20, a unique specimen of an open-top track car type-approved for road use Photos courtesy of Lamborghini

The SC20 is the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese

The common goal was to build a unique vehicle, extreme in its design and performance, and able to combine aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis incorporating unprecedented lines and exclusive details

The carbon fibre body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds

The SC20 features exclusive details starting from the body colors on a Bianco Fu (white) base, created for the customer, on which the Blu Cepheus (blue) livery stands out

The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque

Its engine is based on Lamborghini’s flagship V12: the 6,498 cm3 aspirated twelve-cylinder that delivers 770 CV at 8,500 rpm and develops 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm

Carbon fibre is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles on the other hand, are machined from solid aluminum

