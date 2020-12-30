Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Gallery: Our biggest 20 stories from 2020 that weren’t about coronavirus
By ITP
While the pandemic was the defining story of the past 12 months, there were other headlines that grabbed attention on arabianbusiness.com
Here are the top 20 most read stories on arabianbusiness.com that were not COVID-19 related.
1. Thu 19 Mar 2020
BR Shetty flies to India as legal problems mount in the UAE
Problems pile up as founder of NMC Health and UAE Exchange faces at least five cases in the UAE.
2. Sat 25 Jul 2020
In pictures: What a AED120m villa in Dubai looks like
The stunning villa ONE100 The Palm, includes an oversized VIP suite with a total area of 1,300 sqft and four more oversized VIP suites, two maids and driver quarters with an option to extend, and eight luxury bathrooms.
3. Tue 21 Jul 2020
Mohamed Alabbar removes all job titles from Emaar staff
Staff have been informed that job titles will no longer exist at Dubai-based giant.
4. Fri 28 Aug 2020
In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed
Logistics giant DHL takes top spot in the 50 Middle East Best Workplaces list for second successive year.
5. Wed 30 Sep 2020
UAE construction giant Arabtec reportedly to be placed into liquidation
Decision at company’s annual general meeting follows a net loss of $216m during first half of 2020.
6. Mon 1 Jun 2020
Corporate tax in UAE ‘is going to happen,’ says Habib Al Mulla
Move ‘unavoidable’ but will benefit SMEs, which currently suffer from high government fees.
7. Thu 6 Feb 2020
In pictures: List of most and least expensive country to live in 2020
Switzerland is named the world’s most expensive country to live in, according to a report from the CEOWORLD magazine.
8. Sun 13 Dec 2020
Alabbar steps down from role as chairman of Emaar Properties
Company founder appointed MD as he takes a more hands-on role with Dubai developer.
9. Sat 28 Nov 2020
Welcome to Salmiya, the Kuwait city so unloved by its expat population
Salmiya is named the worst city in the world for expats to live and work, according to InterNations research.
10. Thu 20 Feb 2020
Unruly passengers force IndiGo Delhi-Jeddah flight to turn back
A group of five passengers were offloaded for their unruly behavior, according to airline officials.
11. Fri 9 Oct 2020
Why property prices are falling faster in the UAE than the rest of the world
Abu Dhabi values fell by 8.3% and Dubai by 6.6% over the past 12 months, according to the latest Knight Frank Global Residential Cities Index.
12. Sat 11 Jan 2020
Carson Block: meet the man who took down UAE’s NMC Health
He’s been called the world’s most feared short seller, causing nearly a dozen companies to be shut down or delisted. Now, Muddy Waters’ Carson Block is digging into UAE-based healthcare operator NMC Health, with his first damning report wiping nearly $2 billion off its market value.
13. Wed 13 May 202
0
Maybe it’s time for Emirates and Etihad to consider a merger
It’s complicated but a merger would create the biggest carrier by passenger traffic.
14. Mon 30 Mar 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC 249 ‘99%’ likely to be in UAE
UFC president Dana White said last week that the fight would go ahead, but would be without fans.
15. Sat 7 Nov 2020
UAE announces reforms to make country more expat-friendly
Significant changes to UAE legislation made to improve the investment climate of the country amid coronavirus impact.
16. Thu 5 Mar 2020
In pictures: Look inside Zaha Hadid-designed The Opus’s ME Dubai
ME Dubai is the first ME by Melia hotel in the Middle East and is the only hotel in the world to be designed both inside and out by the late Zaha Hadid.
17. Wed 9 Dec 2020
What Emaar’s decision to pause building means for Dubai’s property market
Experts says moratorium on construction will help stabilise real estate sector, may be followed by other developers.
18. Sun 6 Sep 2020
Reliance-Future Group deal poses uncertainty for Choithrams & Sons’ tie-up the Indian retail major
Choithrams & Sons and FCL struck a partnership deal in February 2018 to market the Indian retail major’s leading brands to consumers across the Middle East.
19. Thu 20 Feb 2020
In pictures: Winners of the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2020
The Time Out Dubai 2020 Restaurant Awards, in association with Dubai Food Festival, took place last night (Wednesday February 19) in a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.
20. Mon 12 Oct 2020
Middle East construction industry ‘in turmoil’, more casualties loom, warns expert
PwC Middle East analyst says Arabtec will not be the last to be forced into liquidation unless the construction sector transforms.
