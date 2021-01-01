By ITP

Gallery: Top 10 most read comment pieces in 2020 from our experts

Here are the top 10 most read comment piece on arabianbusiness.com

1. Wed 13 May 2020

Maybe it’s time for Emirates and Etihad to consider a merger

It’s complicated but a merger would create the biggest carrier by passenger traffic
2. Mon 30 Mar 2020

Why won’t UAE schools pay back the fees they already took from parents?

UAE schools have moved to e-learning, but are refusing to discount school fees.

3. Fri 13 Mar 2020

NMC Health scandal: so who knew what and when?

How London’s financial watchdog missed the red flags remains a mystery.

4. Thu 3 Dec 2020

Dubai’s ability to bounce back from a crisis is again clear for all to see

Can anywhere else in the world compete with Dubai on all these levels at the moment?

5. Sun 19 Apr 2020

Force majeure clauses – sword or shield?

The Covid-19 pandemic situation is currently evolving and ensuing, and its far-reaching effects are not yet assessed fully.

6. Fri 10 Apr 2020

Covid-19 crisis: Time for Emirates airline to think again about a trip to the stock market

The airline is in talks to raise billions in loans. The better option may be an IPO.

7. Mon 8 Jun 2020

Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I don’t care if you’re President Trump or president Obama’

In an exclusive column for Arabian Business, Anthony Scaramucci lifts the lid on Covid-19, racism… and his awkward relationship with his former boss.

8. Tue 24 Mar 2020

Covid-19: The re-shaping of supply chains and why the UAE is ready for it

To safeguard industry and minimise disruption to food security we need to rethink, redesign and harness technology to strengthen our supply chains, writes Sean Dennis.

9. Thu 30 Apr 2020

Driving change: What impact will Covid-19 have on the UAE car industry?

Expected number of Ramadan purchases will still go ahead, with the majority of non-Ramadan buyers waiting until later in the year as job security and other economic factors become more clearly defined, writes Adam Whitnall, founder & CEO at Simply New Cars.

10. Sat 28 Mar 2020

Coronavirus – Can we rely on force majeure to terminate contractual agreements?

The current virus situation requires legal analysis on all fronts.

