Gallery: Top 10 most read comment pieces in 2020 from our experts
Here are the top 10 most read comment piece on arabianbusiness.com
1. Wed 13 May 2020
Maybe it’s time for Emirates and Etihad to consider a merger
It’s complicated but a merger would create the biggest carrier by passenger traffic
2. Mon 30 Mar 2020
Why won’t UAE schools pay back the fees they already took from parents?
UAE schools have moved to e-learning, but are refusing to discount school fees.
3. Fri 13 Mar 2020
NMC Health scandal: so who knew what and when?
How London’s financial watchdog missed the red flags remains a mystery.
4. Thu 3 Dec 2020
Dubai’s ability to bounce back from a crisis is again clear for all to see
Can anywhere else in the world compete with Dubai on all these levels at the moment?
5. Sun 19 Apr 2020
Force majeure clauses – sword or shield?
The Covid-19 pandemic situation is currently evolving and ensuing, and its far-reaching effects are not yet assessed fully.
6. Fri 10 Apr 2020
Covid-19 crisis: Time for Emirates airline to think again about a trip to the stock market
The airline is in talks to raise billions in loans. The better option may be an IPO.
7. Mon 8 Jun 2020
Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I don’t care if you’re President Trump or president Obama’
In an exclusive column for Arabian Business, Anthony Scaramucci lifts the lid on Covid-19, racism… and his awkward relationship with his former boss.
8. Tue 24 Mar 2020
Covid-19: The re-shaping of supply chains and why the UAE is ready for it
To safeguard industry and minimise disruption to food security we need to rethink, redesign and harness technology to strengthen our supply chains, writes Sean Dennis.
9. Thu 30 Apr 2020
Driving change: What impact will Covid-19 have on the UAE car industry?
Expected number of Ramadan purchases will still go ahead, with the majority of non-Ramadan buyers waiting until later in the year as job security and other economic factors become more clearly defined, writes Adam Whitnall, founder & CEO at Simply New Cars.
10. Sat 28 Mar 2020
Coronavirus – Can we rely on force majeure to terminate contractual agreements?
The current virus situation requires legal analysis on all fronts.
