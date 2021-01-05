Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Despite all that 2020 wrought, Breguet unleashed some seriously fine timepieces
Befitting a marque whose namesake founder is considered to be a pioneer of watchmaking, Breguet watches exude confidence, excellence in engineering and a visual harmony
Reine de Naples 8918
The new Reine de Naples features bright white grand feu enamel for the first time, offset with diamonds, blued hands in steel and a blue leather strap. The Case is oval, in 18-carat white gold with a finely fluted caseband. The bezel and dial are flange
Breguet Tradition 7038
With its eyecatching orange calfskin leather strap and rare, brown Tahitian mother-of-pearl dial, this 37mm watch for women is a boutique exclusive. It boasts a power reserve of 50 hours; decorated with rosette guilloche on the barrel, there is also a ring of d iamonds set into rose gold, encircling the unusual brown, irridescent dial.
Breguet Tradition Quantième Rétrograde 7597
Inspired by a calibre invented by Breguet at the end of the 18th century, this self-winding calibre is equipped with a reverse in-line lever escapement with silicon horns, as well as a Breguet balance spring in silicon. It draws on Breguet’s pared-back design, but allows the onlooker to admire the movement including the retrograde date.
Breguet Classique 7137
This timepiece features a full expression of engine-turning; a panier maillé basket weave pattern for the power reserve display, a damier checkerboard pattern for the date display and a clous de Paris hobnailing pattern for the main part of the dial.
Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887
This model in rose gold includes a civil minute hand and a second minute hand showing solar time directly. At the heart of the movement is a cam on a sapphire disc that completes a full rotation per year, duplicating the equation of time cycle. This disc allows one to see the tourbillon located underneath.
Breguet Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Automatique 5367
Breguet’s extra-thin tourbillon receives a deep blue update in 2020 thanks to grand feu enamel, a highly skilled and rare artistic craft that is mastered by only a handful of artisans. Beneath this vivid blue surface lies the 581 calibre, Breguet’s thinnest tourbillon at an astonishing 3mm in width.
Marine Haute Joaillerie 9509 Poseidonia
Tahitian mother-of-pearl and diamonds have been artfully united to evoke light dancing on the sea’s surface. Turn over the highly jewelled timepiece, and the sapphire caseback reveals an extra-thin, self-winding 591C calibre, whose bridges are engine-turned by hand with the Marine motif – inspired by the deck of a ship.
