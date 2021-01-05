Despite all that 2020 wrought, Breguet unleashed some seriously fine timepieces

Breguet Tradition Quantième Rétrograde 7597

Inspired by a calibre invented by Breguet at the end of the 18th century, this self-winding calibre is equipped with a reverse in-line lever escapement with silicon horns, as well as a Breguet balance spring in silicon. It draws on Breguet’s pared-back design, but allows the onlooker to admire the movement including the retrograde date.