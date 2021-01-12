Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Made in the UAE: Majesty 175 megayacht completes maiden sea trial
By ITP
Maiden sea trial underlines megayacht’s impressive maneuvrability, hull strength and speed, says builder
Gulf Craft, one of the world’s top seven shipyards, celebrated a significant milestone with its flagship megayacht, Majesty 175, successfully completing her maiden sea trial. The yacht, which is due for delivery later this year, was sold to a prominent UAE businessman.
The highlight of the Majesty 175’s first sea trial was her remarkable maneuverability, speed, robust hull and rigidness
The Majesty 175 undertook a series of inclination experiments for multiple factors at sea in which she reached a top speed of 17 knots powered by her twin heavy duty MTU 12V 4000 M63 engines, delivering 1500kW each
Built to the specifications outlined by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for yachts over 500 GT, Majesty 175 has a beam of 31.6 ft (9.62 metres)
Majesty 175’s exterior and interior design are by the award-winning Cristiano Gatto Design Studio in Italy. The naval architecture is by Massimo Gregori of the Yankee Delta Studio.
Despite its gross tonnage (GT) of 780, she can cruise even through low-draft areas, drawing just 2.25 metres of water, as she is built using advanced composite materials such as carbon fibre and vinylester. The shallow draft also enables close beach access.
Majesty 175’s stand-out features include a 5-metre infinity pool at the forward deck and a hybrid sky-lounge that can be converted to an open sun deck
