Revealed: The most in-demand skills and positions in the Middle East in 2021
Following a disruptive year, Michael Page’s 2021 Salary & Hiring Insights Guide distils the most in demand positions across 12 main areas and the key skills or experiences now needed for each
Banking & Financial Services:
Positions in-demand: Investment associate, Risk director, Compliance manager, Fund finance manager
Most needed skills or experiences: Financial modelling, finance control, Enterprise risk management
Digital:
Positions in demand: Software or web developer, Digital marketing, Test engineer, Product manager
Most needed skills or experiences: Software, Web & mobile development, Agile project management, Data-driven marketing
Retail:
Positions in demand: Trainers, VIP client managers, Buyers for online channels, e-commerce marketers
Most needed skills or experiences: Experience in training, offline and online channels and international markets
Sales & Marketing:
Positions in demand: Key account, brand and trade marketing managers
Most needed skills or experiences: Innovation, Resilience, Flexibility & adaptability
Tech:
Positions in Demand: Cloud architecture, SOC specialist, IT project management
Most needed skills or experiences: Change management, Security consulting, Hands-on cloud transformation
Property & Construction:
Positions in demand: Facilities, contract claims, real estate asset and commercial management
Most needed skills or experiences: Facilities, commercial and real estate asset management
Oil & Gas:
Positions in demand: Project, production, HSE and cost managers
Most needed skills or experiences: Onshore-offshore experience, Green field management, Leadership
Human Resources:
Positions in demand: HR Manager, Recruiter, Junior talent specialists
Most needed skills or experiences: Arabic speaking, Employee engagement & wellbeing, Nationalisation
Healthcare & Life Sciences:
Positions in demand: Regional sales manager, Regulatory affairs, Product specialist
Most needed skills or experience: Regional sales, Distribution management, Regulatory affairs, Innovation
Procurement & Supply Chain:
Positions in demand: Supply chain coordinator, Last mile manager, Procurement lead
Most needed skills or experience: Contracts management, Analytics, Sales & influencing
Engineering & Manufacturing:
Positions in demand: Plant manager, General manager, R&D manager, Project manager
Most needed skills or experience: Change management, Leadership, World class manufacturing
Finance & Accounting:
Positions in demand: Controller, Direct tax managers, internal audit, finance business partner
Most needed skills or experiences: Debt management, Restructuring, Risk & internal controls
Legal:
Positions in demand: Lawyers specialised in regulatory development, employment disputes and real estate. Bilingual corporate Associate
Most needed skills or experience: Academic achievements, Ability to liaise with government stakeholders, Hybrid skillset
Consultancy, Strategy & Change:
Positions in Demand: Professionals in corporate strategy & planning, business project & transformation, and strategic partnerships. External consultants in healthcare, tech & digital, and public sector.
Most needed skills or experiences: Corporate & business unit strategy, Growth strategy, Project management
Secretarial & Office Support:
Positions in Demand: Executive assistant, Team assistant, Office manager
Most needed skills or experiences: Multitasking, Strong communication, Stakeholder management
