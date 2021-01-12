By ITP

Revealed: The most in-demand skills and positions in the Middle East in 2021

Following a disruptive year, Michael Page’s 2021 Salary & Hiring Insights Guide distils the most in demand positions across 12 main areas and the key skills or experiences now needed for each

By ITP

Banking & Financial Services:

Positions in-demand: Investment associate, Risk director, Compliance manager, Fund finance manager

Most needed skills or experiences: Financial modelling, finance control, Enterprise risk management

Digital:

Positions in demand: Software or web developer, Digital marketing, Test engineer, Product manager

Most needed skills or experiences: Software, Web & mobile development, Agile project management, Data-driven marketing

Retail:

Positions in demand: Trainers, VIP client managers, Buyers for online channels, e-commerce marketers

Most needed skills or experiences: Experience in training, offline and online channels and international markets

Sales & Marketing:

Positions in demand: Key account, brand and trade marketing managers

Most needed skills or experiences: Innovation, Resilience, Flexibility & adaptability

Tech:

Positions in Demand: Cloud architecture, SOC specialist, IT project management

Most needed skills or experiences: Change management, Security consulting, Hands-on cloud transformation

Property & Construction:

Positions in demand: Facilities, contract claims, real estate asset and commercial management

Most needed skills or experiences: Facilities, commercial and real estate asset management

Oil & Gas:

Positions in demand: Project, production, HSE and cost managers

Most needed skills or experiences: Onshore-offshore experience, Green field management, Leadership

Human Resources:

Positions in demand: HR Manager, Recruiter, Junior talent specialists

Most needed skills or experiences: Arabic speaking, Employee engagement & wellbeing, Nationalisation

Healthcare & Life Sciences:

Positions in demand: Regional sales manager, Regulatory affairs, Product specialist

Most needed skills or experience: Regional sales, Distribution management, Regulatory affairs, Innovation

Procurement & Supply Chain:

Positions in demand: Supply chain coordinator, Last mile manager, Procurement lead

Most needed skills or experience: Contracts management, Analytics, Sales & influencing

Engineering & Manufacturing:

Positions in demand: Plant manager, General manager, R&D manager, Project manager

Most needed skills or experience: Change management, Leadership, World class manufacturing

Finance & Accounting:

Positions in demand: Controller, Direct tax managers, internal audit, finance business partner

Most needed skills or experiences: Debt management, Restructuring, Risk & internal controls

Legal:

Positions in demand: Lawyers specialised in regulatory development, employment disputes and real estate. Bilingual corporate Associate

Most needed skills or experience: Academic achievements, Ability to liaise with government stakeholders, Hybrid skillset

Consultancy, Strategy & Change:

Positions in Demand: Professionals in corporate strategy & planning, business project & transformation, and strategic partnerships. External consultants in healthcare, tech & digital, and public sector.

Most needed skills or experiences: Corporate & business unit strategy, Growth strategy, Project management

Secretarial & Office Support:

Positions in Demand: Executive assistant, Team assistant, Office manager

Most needed skills or experiences: Multitasking, Strong communication, Stakeholder management

