‘Special experience’: fans see first live UFC fights since pandemic ban
By ITP
DCT Abu Dhabi says third UFC Fight Island kicks off the emirate’s live-events calendar for 2021
UFC President Dana White addressing the media post Fight Night 7. UFC fans were once again able to cheer their favourite fighters live on Saturday as Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena opened to spectators, albeit with limited capacity, for the first fight since the height of the pandemic in March.
While the arena on Yas Island has a capacity of 18,000, only 2,000 spectators were allowed to watch the fight, with four empty seats between each. Fans were undeterred, however, as they cheered Max Holloway on to victory over Calvin Kattar after five exciting rounds.
Austin Lingo winning the first bout at Etihad Arena at UFC Fight Night 7
Calvin Kattar entering the Etihad Arena to face Max Holloway
Max Holloway entering the Etihad Arena to face Calvin Kattar
Max Holloway (right) kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island
Calvin Kattar (left) punches Max Holloway in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island
Max Holloway (L) celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout
