By ITP

More of this topic

Posted inPhotos

‘Special experience’: fans see first live UFC fights since pandemic ban

DCT Abu Dhabi says third UFC Fight Island kicks off the emirate’s live-events calendar for 2021

By ITP

UFC President Dana White addressing the media post Fight Night 7. UFC fans were once again able to cheer their favourite fighters live on Saturday as Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena opened to spectators, albeit with limited capacity, for the first fight since the height of the pandemic in March. 

UFC fans were once again able to cheer their favourite fighters live on Saturday as Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena opened to spectators, albeit with limited capacity, for the first fight since the height of the pandemic in March

While the arena on Yas Island has a capacity of 18,000, only 2,000 spectators were allowed to watch the fight, with four empty seats between each. Fans were undeterred, however, as they cheered Max Holloway on to victory over Calvin Kattar after five exciting rounds.   

Austin Lingo winning the first bout at Etihad Arena at UFC Fight Night 7

Calvin Kattar entering the Etihad Arena to face Max Holloway

Max Holloway entering the Etihad Arena to face Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway (right) kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island 

Calvin Kattar (left) punches Max Holloway in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island

Max Holloway (L) celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout

Follow us on