In pictures: All the action from the UFC 257 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi
By ITP
Irishman Conor McGregor is brutally knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round at UFC 257
In this handout image provided by the UFC, American mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier (left) and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off during the UFC 257 weigh in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)
Conor McGregor of Ireland punches American Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Jessica Eye punches Joanne Calderwood of Scotland in a flyweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Dan Hooker of New Zealand punches Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Brad Tavares punches Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Sara McMann punches Julianna Pena in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Khalil Rountree kicks Marcin Prachnio of Poland in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
Matt Frevola kicks Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
