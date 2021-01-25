Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Gallery: the best performing prime residential areas in Dubai
By ITP
We present the best performing prime properties in the emirate, based on sales volume and residential transactions
Best prime residential areas in Dubai in terms of sales volume
5. Dubai Marina
Sales volume: AED2,754,955,791
Source: Luxhabitat, Sotheby’s, Property Monitor - January 2021
4. Business Bay
Sales volume: AED3,113,023,487
3. Palm Jumeirah
Sales volume: AED3,556,598,348
2. Downtown Dubai
Sales volume: AED5,192,279,685
1. Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City
Sales volume: AED6,436,887,347
Top five residential transactions in 2020
MBR City District One – Cluster A villa
Price: AED58,000,000
Half the most expensive transactions in 2020 are from MBR City – Dubai Hills and District One developments form part of the area. Emirates Hills continue to hold place in the most expensive villas in Dubai.
Downtown Dubai – Il Primo
Price: AED58,655,744
MBR City District One – Cluster C villa
Price: AED60,000,000
Emirates Hills – Sector L villa
Price: 69,000,000
Dubai Hills Grove – Dubai Hills villa
Price: 75,000,000
