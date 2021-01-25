By ITP

Gallery: the best performing prime residential areas in Dubai

We present the best performing prime properties in the emirate, based on sales volume and residential transactions

Best prime residential areas in Dubai in terms of sales volume

5. Dubai Marina

Sales volume: AED2,754,955,791

Source: Luxhabitat, Sotheby’s, Property Monitor - January 2021

4. Business Bay

Sales volume: AED3,113,023,487

3. Palm Jumeirah

Sales volume: AED3,556,598,348

2. Downtown Dubai

Sales volume: AED5,192,279,685

1. Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City

Sales volume: AED6,436,887,347

Top five residential transactions in 2020

MBR City District One – Cluster A villa

Price: AED58,000,000

Half the most expensive transactions in 2020 are from MBR City – Dubai Hills and District One developments form part of the area. Emirates Hills continue to hold place in the most expensive villas in Dubai.

Downtown Dubai – Il Primo 

Price: AED58,655,744

MBR City District One – Cluster C villa

Price: AED60,000,000

Emirates Hills – Sector L villa

Price: 69,000,000

Dubai Hills Grove – Dubai Hills villa

Price: 75,000,000

