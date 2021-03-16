In pictures: Excerpts from Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Noor Riyadh

Riyadh Art has announced its inaugural event Noor Riyadh, the annual festival of light and art, set to take place starting March 18.

Over 60 artists from 20 countries will be exhibiting, with close to 40 percent hailing from Saudi Arabia, in what is the first in a series of art-focused events designed to turn Riyadh into a “gallery without walls,” according to a statement.

Riyadh Art is one of the four major projects under the mandate of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, encompassing more than 1,000 public art installations across 10 programs and supported by two annual festivals, one of which is Noor Riyadh.