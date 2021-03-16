By ITP

Photos

In pictures: Excerpts from Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Noor Riyadh

Noor Riyadh, the annual festival of lights and art by Riyadh Art, launches on Thursday, March 18. Forty percent of its exhibitors are Saudi nationals.

Tom & Lien Dekyvere Rhizome 2018 installation view at Knokke-Heist Light Festival 2018. Courtesy the artists and Light Art Collection; Photography by Valéry Bellengier

Carsten Höller Light Wall 2000-2017 1.920 LED bulbs, control unit, dimmerpack, sound, wooden panels, structural elements, wirin. Courtesy: Artist and Henie Onstad Kunstsenter, Hovikudden; Photography by Attilio Maranzano

Daan Roosegaarde Glowing Nature 2017-2021 installation view at Afsluitdijk Wadden Center 2017. Courtesy: Studio Roosegaarde

Squidsoup Submergence 2013-2021 installation view at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2019. Courtesy the artists and Light Art Collection

Ilya & Emilia Kabakov The Cupola 2003 Mixed media. 14m diameter Installation view at Ruhrtriennale, Bochum 2003. Courtesy: Artists

Lara Baladi Roba Vecchia, The Wheel of Fortune 2007 Acetate on mirror-polished stainless steel 153 x 300 cm. Courtesy: The Farjam Collection

Maha Malluh Capturing Light 2005 Lambda print mounted on twenty Forex panels 25×20 cm each. Courtesy: Private Collection

Suliman Alsalem What the Next Ensuing State Will Be, 2019 Neon. Courtesy: Artist

Riyadh Art has announced its inaugural event Noor Riyadh, the annual festival of light and art, set to take place starting March 18.

Over 60 artists from 20 countries will be exhibiting, with close to 40 percent hailing from Saudi Arabia, in what is the first in a series of art-focused events designed to turn Riyadh into a “gallery without walls,” according to a statement.

Riyadh Art is one of the four major projects under the mandate of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, encompassing more than 1,000 public art installations across 10 programs and supported by two annual festivals, one of which is Noor Riyadh.

