In pictures: The inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum at the W Hotel on The Palm, Dubai
By ITP
Wed 31 Mar 2021 Tue 19 Oct 2021
Eddie Taylor, General Manager of Arabian Business, said at the event: "You're not only getting a digital asset with a NFT, but you're often getting something physical in the real world as well."
In a lively and interactive session, questions from the floor included concerns over the regulation of NFTs, which can be anything from artwork and GIFs, through to football cards.
The world is entering an era of a new virtual economy, according to the founder of Cheeze Inc., Simon Hudson, as he discussed the increasing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum.
Hudson said the popularity of NFTs was coming off the back of the huge rise in the value of bitcoin, the value of which briefly surpassed $1 trillion earlier this year.
“There’s a whole new class of investor and a massive transfer of wealth making its way into the equity markets,” said Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking Mashreq Bank.
The past year has impacted how investors are allocating their wealth with the digital market opening up to investors and the stock market experiencing a bull run which is unlikely to end in the short term, the panellists, which include Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking Mashreq Bank, discussed at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum.
The introduction of financial regulations and reforms over the past 12 months, coupled with its handling of the coronavirus crisis, has helped make the UAE a “model country” for people to come and live, work and invest in, according to a group of panellists speaking at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum.
Yann Mrazek, managing partner, M-HQ, said: “For many years, a lot of people were coming and going to the UAE to generate money. Today, you’re seeing Gen 1 entrepreneurs come here to go global.”
Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Range Developments said: “If you look at the way the UAE has operated over the last 12 months, I don’t think there’s anyone in this room who could fault the way that this country has handled the Covid pandemic. Most of us are expats, none of us have been discriminated against.”
Frédéric Watrelot, Senior Specialist at Sotheby’s, said: Some watches are very difficult to get, you may make money off these. There are many that remain affordable and are retaining their value many years on. Watches are one of the few wearable assets.”
Beyond stocks and funds, investors are increasingly rounding out their portfolios with assets in real estate, art and watches as the past year has increased appetite for investments, according to the speakers in the final panel of the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum.
Participants listened as the panellists discussed whether Dubai could rival the wealth management capitals of the world and be the Switzerland of the region for investors.
