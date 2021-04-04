Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
No. 1 Grosvenor Square: One of London’s most desirable addresses
By Staff writer
Historic building in the heart of Mayfair re-launches its GCC sales campaign with a focus on health and wellbeing for the pandemic era
Lodha UK, the London-based development subsidiary of Lodha Group, is re-launching its GCC sales campaign for No. 1 Grosvenor Square, a building of distinction that is recognised as the world’s most desirable address.
The sought-after development is located in the heart of London’s Mayfair and sets the benchmark for world-class design and unrivalled service for bespoke luxury living beyond compare, with 44 elegant residential units.
Perfectly situated on London’s grandest square, around the corner from Bond Street and Mount Street, No. 1 Grosvenor Square has been meticulously reconstructed, brick by brick, to restore its notable status for the 21st century.
The square’s esteemed heritage dates back to the 1700’s, around the time the respected and affluent Grosvenor family, credited with the development of large areas of Mayfair, created several squares lined by luxury townhouses, the jewel of which, to this day, is Grosvenor Square.
The property’s elegant west-facing façade benefits from casts of light from dawn till dusk, whilst the interiors boast exceptional ceiling heights and grand balconies with sweeping views across London, offering the idyllic residential setting for the privileged few.
The development is filled with features to enhance wellbeing, as the pandemic continues to emphasise the need for health as a key concern for potential investors.
