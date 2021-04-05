Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
Room with a view: Nakheel’s new observation deck at The Palm Jumeirah to open on April 7
By ITP
Visitors to the Palm Jumeirah can access a 360-degree view of the man-made island from the View at the Palm, an observation deck housed at the top level of Palm Tower
Starting April 7, visitors to the Palm Jumeirah can access a 360-degree view of the manmade island from the View at the Palm, an observation deck housed at the top level of Palm Tower, which is directly connected to Nakheel Mall
Constructed by Dubai-based property developers Nakheel, this latest addition to the Palm Jumeirah is likely to be an attraction for both international and domestic tourists, said Omar Khoory, chief assets and hospitality officer, Nakheel.
Aside from the deck, the View experience includes a theatre, exhibition and timeline all outlining the development and history of Palm Jumeirah
The viewing deck will also house a VIP Lounge and terrace, managed by the St Regis hotel, while the floor below will have Dubai’s first SushiSamba restaurant. The Japanese, Peruvian and Brazilian cuisine restaurant will open in the third quarter of the year and will be the fifth branch worldwide.
The St Regis hotel occupies the first 19 floors of the Palm Tower and is set to commence operation on Eid-el Fitr in mid-May. The remaining floors comprise 437 residential units, 70 percent of which have already been sold and will be handed over in October.
