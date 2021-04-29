In pictures: LinkedIn top companies 2021 list for the UAE

Rank: 1
Company: Landmark Group
Top locations in the UAE: Dubai
Fastest growing skills: Visual Merchandising, Inventory Management, Retail Sales
Rank: 2
Company: PwC Middle East
Top locations in the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah
Job titles with most postings: Consulting Specialist, Tax Specialist, Assurance Specialist
Rank: 3
Company: Majid Al Futtaim
Top locations in the UAE: Dubai
Most in-demand jobs: Project Manager, Accountant
Rank: 4
Company: Mubadala
Top location in the UAE: Abu Dhabi
Fastest-growing skills: Program Management, Performance Management, Human Resources (HR)
Rank: 5
Company: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)
Top location in UAE: Abu Dhabi
Most in-demand jobs: Sales Officer, Sales Executive, Program Manager
Rank: 6
Company: Al Tayer Group
Top location in UAE: Dubai
The fastest-growing skills: Retail sales, Store Management, Customer Satisfaction
Rank: 7
Company: Procter & Gamble
Top location in UAE: Dubai
Most in-demand jobs: Brand Manager, Finance Manager
Rank: 8
Company: Al-Futtaim
Top location in UAE: Dubai
The fastest-growing skills: Budgeting, Operations Management, Business Planning
Rank: 9
Company: GE
Top locations in the UAE: Dubai
The fastest-growing skills: Operations Management, Procurement, Project Engineering, Contract Management, Engineering
Rank: 10
Company: Deloitte
Top locations in the UAE: Dubai
Largest job functions: Accounting, Consulting, Finance, Information Technology (IT), Business Development