In pictures: LinkedIn top companies 2021 list for the UAE

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, announced its LinkedIn Top Companies 2021 list for the UAE, which identifies the best places for professionals to grow their careers and develop their skills.

Rank: 1

Company: Landmark Group

Top locations in the UAE: Dubai

Fastest growing skills: Visual Merchandising, Inventory Management, Retail Sales

Rank: 2

Company: PwC Middle East

Top locations in the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah

Job titles with most postings: Consulting Specialist, Tax Specialist, Assurance Specialist

Rank: 3

Company: Majid Al Futtaim

Top locations in the UAE: Dubai

Most in-demand jobs: Project Manager, Accountant

Rank: 4

Company: Mubadala

Top location in the UAE: Abu Dhabi

Fastest-growing skills: Program Management, Performance Management, Human Resources (HR)

Rank: 5

Company: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

Top location in UAE: Abu Dhabi

Most in-demand jobs: Sales Officer, Sales Executive, Program Manager

Rank: 6

Company: Al Tayer Group

Top location in UAE: Dubai

The fastest-growing skills: Retail sales, Store Management, Customer Satisfaction

Rank: 7

Company: Procter & Gamble

Top location in UAE: Dubai

Most in-demand jobs: Brand Manager, Finance Manager

Rank: 8

Company: Al-Futtaim

Top location in UAE: Dubai

The fastest-growing skills: Budgeting, Operations Management, Business Planning

Rank: 9

Company: GE

Top locations in the UAE: Dubai

The fastest-growing skills: Operations Management, Procurement, Project Engineering, Contract Management, Engineering

Rank: 10

Company: Deloitte

Top locations in the UAE: Dubai

Largest job functions: Accounting, Consulting, Finance, Information Technology (IT), Business Development

