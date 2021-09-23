Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
In Pictures: UAE’s top 10 start-ups, according to LinkedIn
LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has revealed its list of UAE’s top emerging startups to watch out for, and work for
Cafu is founded by Rashid Al Ghurair, the fuel on-demand startup saw demand boom during the pandemic.
Kitopi, the Dubai-based cloud kitchen startup recently became a unicorn after it raised $415 million from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2.
Inspire Integrated Services specialises in infrastructure and real estate management, facilities management and project delivery services.
Yellow Door Energy focuses on clean energy generating 60 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in 2020 despite the pandemic.
Hello Chef witnessed a surge in demand during the lockdown last year as people cooked more at home.
Swan, the e-groceries app, has more than 300 retail partners and saw growth of 25 percent over Q1 2021.
Pyypl Provides essential financial services to unbanked/underbanked consumers in the Middle East and Africa.
YAP is a digital banking app has its offices in DIFC’s Innovation Hub.
Sehteq is the technology driven health insurance startup is seeking regional growth.
Dubai-based transport provider Swvl raised $35.5 million in pre-funding in connection with its proposed business combination with Queens Gambit Growth Capital.
Follow us on