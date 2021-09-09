Why a Zoom-ready face matters, according to TEOXANE executive

With much of the global population spending a lot of their working lives at home over the past 16 months, communicating with colleagues, clients and superiors through video, the demand for so-called ‘Zoom-ready’ cosmetic procedures has boomed. According to the Guardian, British plastic surgeons saw a 70 percent rise in consultation requests over 2020.

“The key success factor in human nature is adaptation,” says Nazila Zoulfaghari, vice president of TEOXANE MENA.

“This is an integral part of evolution and coming out of a global pandemic has changed perspectives and priorities on the whole. The virtual world has seen a definite boom and with that comes an array of coping mechanisms. Cosmetic interventions are enabling more people to feel better about their appearance, which can help deal with anxiety through greater self-confidence.”

Demand factors

Zoulfaghari, a pharmacy degree-holder who has worked at Pfizer, Sanofi Aventis and Allergan, credits the past decade’s social media focus on beauty and fashion – coupled with a growing millennial “selfie culture” as a primary factor fuelling the growth of the UAE’s cosmetic intervention sector.

“It has amplified the needs of consumers to optimise their looks and [maintain a] youthful fresh appearance.”

While healthy routines of diet, exercise and sleep are crucial factors behind one’s health, she says injectable dermal fillers – which can plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases, remove wrinkles and improve the appearance of scars – can help boost one’s sense of well-being, which in turn improves self-confidence and, ultimately, professional performance.

“The job market is competitive and workplace uncertainty is more apparent during these changing times. However, I would align the increased interest to look one’s best to the advancements of generation X and Y.

“Irrespective of age, all generations are investing more in personal development, and aesthetic treatments are regarded as an investment in the realm of health and well-being.”

TEOXANE Laboratories was established in Geneva in 2003 and specialises in the design and manufacturing of hyaluronic acid (HA)-based dermal fillers and cosmeceutical products. Who is the target market for these?

“Men and women over the age of 21 are suitable to receive treatments,” says Zoulfaghari. “The specific areas of treatment will determine the treatment plan in terms of time and cost, and filler treatments that don’t require recovery downtime are proving to be more in demand for people who are living fast-paced lifestyles.”

Appearance anxiety

When it comes to cosmetic surgery and people’s anxieties about their appearance, it’s tempting to ask about the extent to which such concerns are psychological.

“For us to dive into the realm of psychological reasons why people are concerned about their physical appearance would require us to look at the fashion and luxury industries as well as the beauty and aesthetic industry,” explains Zoulfaghari.

“Buyer behaviour will always have an association with psychological cause and effect, hence part of our procedure prior to treating patients is for our doctors to have a one-on-one consultation with their patient.”

The purpose of these consultations, she adds, is to ensure the doctor understands the patient’s desired outcome, manages expectations and accordingly is able to choose the best course of treatment to recommend, with or without fillers.

Booming market

A short drive through Jumeirah, home to dozens of cosmetic surgery centres, perfectly illustrates the strength of the market here in the UAE. It’s something Zoulfaghari expects to grow further over this quarter.

“As the UAE continues to be the hub for this region, we are expecting an influx of visitors into the country during Expo 2020 Dubai from the region and the rest of the world – so this will benefit all industries, namely medical tourism and branching further into the aesthetic sector.”

From TEOXANE’s point of view, a network of local partners in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa means there is always an opportunity for geographical expansion, as well as added value services in education, research and development for the advancement of the aesthetic industry. “This remains a core priority for Teoxane: to deliver excellence of Swiss science for safer consumer outcomes.”

Going forward, the Geneva-based company is looking to differentiate its service offerings, and is exploring new opportunities in VR, digital and beyond.