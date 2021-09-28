Dubai developer sees surge in Saudi investors after lifting of Covid flights ban

UAE-based Azizi Developments has reported a surge in the number of Saudi buyers in its projects in Dubai since flights were resumed between the two countries in September.

The Saudi travel ban had been in effect since July as the kingdom suspended travelling to and from a number of countries in the world, based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally.

Azizi said the demand from Saudi buyers has increased by more than 40 percent last month while demand from Egyptian and European customers has also increased by 34 percent and 28 percent respectively compared to previous months.

Farhad Azizi (pictured below), CEO at Azizi Developments, said: “This noteworthy surge now, as travel resumes, is a sign of pent-up demand manifesting into property sales. The increase demonstrates how well we, as a developer and as a country, have met the needs of investors.

“The market will be boosted further as Expo 2020 begins, and with Saudi Arabia having been the second-largest source of tourists to Dubai in 2020 after India. All of our stakeholders may now look forward to a successful and prosperous future.”

Azizi’s flagship project in Dubai is Riviera, a French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in MBR City which is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.