Revealed: How MENA equity funds performed in the first half of 2021

A large majority of equity funds domiciled in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) underperformed in the first half of 2021, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) MENA Scorecard.

Over the first six months of 2021, 93 percent of MENA active equity funds underperformed the S&P Pan Arab Composite Index.

Although this percentage decreases when including the 2020 Covid-19 market crash, the long-term 10-year figure was consistent at 93 percent.

The SPIVA MENA Scorecard tracks the performance of actively managed MENA equity funds denominated in local currencies against the performance of their respective S&P DJI indices over one, three, five and ten-year time horizons.

Similarly, 93 percent of GCC-focused active funds underperformed the S&P GCC Composite Index over the first six months of the year.

Over the one-year period, 80 percent underperformed the benchmark while over the 10-year period 63 percent underperformed the benchmark.

In Saudi Arabia, 93 percent of equity funds underperformed the S&P Saudi Arabia Index over the first six months of the year.

Over the one-year period, the figure well to 76 percent while over the 10-year period 64 percent underperformed the benchmark.

S&P DJI publishes research and data surveying more than 10,000 actively managed funds globally.

A statement said: “As the global economy bounced back from the Covid-19 crisis, oil income started to ramp up again for the Middle East and North Africa countries. With successful vaccination campaigns and effective fiscal policies and reforms, economies in the MENA region continued to recover. Expectations of steady growth reflected onto stock market trends in the region during the first half of 2021.”