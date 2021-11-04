Most Gulf sovereigns benefitting from oil price, reforms, says Fitch

Oil prices, reform momentum and somewhat improved political stability have contributed to a constructive year for Gulf-based sovereigns, according to Fitch Ratings.

The ratings agency said the gradual return of global trade and tourism is also brightening the economic prospects for much of the region, supported by Covid-19 vaccination and easing restrictions.

Fitch said the GCC will experience significant narrowing of fiscal deficits/GDP in 2021, with its forecasts assuming average Brent crude oil prices of $63 a barrel (bbl) this year, accompanied by further unwinding of OPEC+ production cuts.

“We expect that significantly higher oil production in 2022-2023 will partly offset lower prices, contributing to a further small narrowing of budget deficits in Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, alongside incremental fiscal reforms; in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and Qatar, budgets will remain close to balance, but the deficit in Kuwait (pictured below) will widen, assuming a debt law is passed,” Fitch said in a research note.

It added that medium-term fiscal prospects remain challenging. Fiscal break-even oil prices range from $55/bbl to $90/bbl and hydrocarbon revenue makes up more than 60 percent on average of budget revenue, underscoring the region’s vulnerability to renewed oil price volatility in the near term and public finance reform challenges in the medium term.

Restrictions on economic activity have declined since early-to-mid 2021, on rising vaccination and subsiding waves of the pandemic.

However, further such waves remain a risk, Fitch said, adding that the economic rebound will also depend on sustained reopening elsewhere, particularly in Europe during the winter tourism season.

Four of the 14 Middle East and North Africa (MENA) sovereigns that Fitch rates are on Negative Outlook – Jordan, Kuwait (since February), Oman, and Tunisia (downgraded in July), reflecting the pandemic’s lingering hit to public and external finances and growth, and liquidity and funding uncertainties in Kuwait and Tunisia.

Fitch revised Saudi Arabia’s Outlook to stable in July on a significantly improved oil price outlook.