Bahrain sees exports more than double in August to reach $1bn

Bahrain’s exports increased by 103 percent to BD386 million ($1bn) during August, compared to the BD190m ($505m) for the same month last year.

According to the foreign trade report from the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the top ten countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 79 percent of the total value, with the remaining countries making up 21 percent.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD77m ($205m). The United States was second with BD62m ($165m) and the United Arab Emirates third (BD53m, $141m).

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during August 2021 with BD110m; agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was second (BD108m, $287.2m) and unwrought aluminium (not alloyed) third with BD15m ($40m).

The total value of re-exports last month increased by 31 percent to reach BD58m ($154.2m), compared to BD44m ($117m) August last year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 86 percent of the re-exported value, while the rest made up the remaining 14 percent. The UAE ranked first with BD18m ($48m), Saudi Arabia second with BD12m ($32m), and Hong Kong third with BD4m ($10.6m).

Four-wheel drive cars were the top product re-exported from Bahrain (BD9m, $24m); gold ingots came in second place with BD5.1m ($13.6m), and parts for aircraft engines came third with BD5m ($13.3m).

The value of imports increased by 16 percent, reaching BD496m ($1.3bn) during August compared to BD428m ($1.1bn) for the same month of the previous year. The top ten countries accounted for 72 percent.

According to the report, Brazil ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with BD92m ($245m), China second with BD65m ($173m), and the UAE third with BD33m ($88m).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD105m ($279.2m); while aluminium oxide was second with BD28m ($74.5m), and parts for aircraft engines third with BD21m ($56m).

The value of the deficit of the trade balance reached BD53m ($141m) during August against BD194m ($516m) for the same month of 2020, with an increase of 73 percent.