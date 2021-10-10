Bahrain ranks second globally for Covid-19 recovery progress

Bahrain has ranked second globally for its coronavirus response and recovery, according to Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index for September .

The kingdom scored 72 percent, only one point behind Malta, the top scorer, and ahead of the UAE (71 percent) and Saudi Arabia (70.5 percent).

The index assessed 121 countries and regions based on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility, with a higher ranking indicating faster recovery.

The methodology for the latest list was also adjusted to reflect vaccination progress worldwide by considering the number of individuals who have been fully vaccinated with two doses as opposed to the share of people who have only received at least one dose.

However, results remained comparable to previous rankings as the adjustment only marginally changed the scores, according to Nikkei.

The index calculates a score between 0 and 90 for each country or region. The score is the sum of three essential categories and nine subcategories: