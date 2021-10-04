AWS continues expansion with Kuwait office opening

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its footprint across the Middle East with the opening of an office in Kuwait.

The office was licensed through the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), under the country’s Direct Investment Law and is designed to help organisations of all sizes in Kuwait, including start-ups, enterprises, and public sector agencies as they transition to AWS.

Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), AWS Worldwide Public Sector, said: “We are pleased to continue our investment in the Middle East and North Africa with our latest office opening in Kuwait. The opening brings us even closer to our customers, including a number of Kuwait’s government agencies that are adopting cloud technologies to better serve citizens.”

Millions of active customers are using AWS each month in over 190 countries around the world, including tens of thousands of customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). These include government agencies in Kuwait such as the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MOCI), as well as some of the country’s leading enterprises and fast growing startups, such as Abyat, Ali Abdul Wahab and Sons, Boodai Group, Markaz, Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain), Oncost Cash & Carry, Talabat, and UPayments.

Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, director general for KDIPA, said: “We welcome the AWS office opening in Kuwait. The adoption of technologies is an important factor in developing and supporting the country’s digital transformation initiatives in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.”

AWS already has offices in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where it is building teams of account managers, technical account managers, partner managers, systems engineers, solutions architects, professional services, and other roles to help customers move to AWS.