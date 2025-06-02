Kuwait bans outdoor work between 11am and 4pm

Kuwait has introduced a ban on outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day until September.

The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) declared that work in the open is banned from 11 am until 4 pm, effective until the end of August.

PAM in a statement quoted the acting director, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, as saying PAM’s inspection teams would enforce the administrative resolution 535/2015 concerning the ban on working in the uncovered locations for the summer three months.

Kuwait outdoor work ban

He warned that the inspectors would show up unexpectedly at work sites to check on possible breaches, for recording the offenses and taking legal action against those responsible.

The decision aims at protecting the workers from the scorching summer heat during this period, he said, indicating that the decision does not imply cutting the working hours.

The measure was enforced over the past years and was applied by the concerned companies, he said.

Moreover, it came in compliance with public interests and Kuwait’s adherence to international labour conventions.

Non-compliance with the decision can be reported to authorities via phone at: 2493 6192.