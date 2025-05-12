Qatar boosts recruitment services for graduates

Qatar is boosting recruitment services for graduates of universities in the country.

In line with its drive to digitise recruitment services and harness young talent, the Ministry of Labour announced the launch of the first phase of the “Ouqoul” platform-an innovative digital initiative designed to streamline the hiring process for private-sector companies seeking to recruit university graduates in Qatar.

Developed in partnership with Google Cloud and Manaei Infotech, the platform exemplifies the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge global technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability in its programmes and initiatives.

Qatar recruitment services

“Ouqoul” concentrates on roles falling outside the nationalisation scheme, reflecting the Ministry’s dedication to providing high-quality employment opportunities for qualified expats while bolstering and evolving the local labour market to meet its changing needs.

Consistent with Qatar’s pledge to expand job prospects for domestically educated talent, “Ouqoul” offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that connects private-sector employers with skilled expat graduates.

The first phase is exclusively available to institutions that value the integration of home-grown expertise into their workforce.

“Ouqoul” enables companies to upload job specifications as PDFs or to create them directly within the platform, granting maximum flexibility.

A standout feature is its AI-driven chatbot, which assists employers in crafting precise, bespoke job descriptions on demand.

The AI chatbot employs advanced natural-language processing to engage users through a conversational workflow.

By posing a series of targeted questions, it gathers essential details about each role, then proposes optimised phrasing, comprehensive role outlines and key performance indicators to ensure every vacancy is both compelling and effective.

Real-time feedback ensures that postings comply with human-resources best practices and faithfully reflect each organisation’s identity.

This function saves employers time, enhances the appeal of their vacancies and ultimately attracts top talent, making recruitment more efficient and inclusive.

Hamad Dalmouk, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, described the platform’s launch as a watershed moment in linking Qatar’s university graduates with meaningful careers in the private sector.

He highlighted its pivotal role in strengthening the skilled workforce and nurturing domestic talent.

He went on to note that “Ouqoul” bridges the gap between academic learning and professional application, driving growth and prosperity in Qatar’s economy and supporting the nation’s long-term strategy of investing in its future workforce.

Private-sector companies may access “Ouqoul” via the Tawtheeq National Authentication System (NAS), using either a Signatory Authorisation Card or a Public Relations Officer (PRO) Card.

This secure, regulation-compliant gateway simplifies the recruitment process.

Upon initial authorisation, institutions can designate their human-resources personnel to manage platform access, facilitating more effective and collaborative hiring efforts.

Phase Two will be announced shortly, allowing university graduates to register and build their profiles.

Eligibility will be restricted to alumni of Qatari universities that have established formal links with the platform.