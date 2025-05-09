Qatar real estate sales top QR1bn in a week

The volume of Qatar real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from April 27 to May 1 amounted to QR1,004,647,349 ($276m).

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached amounted to QR68,035,067 ($18.7m).

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, shops and residential units.

Qatar real estate sales

The sales operations were concentrated in: