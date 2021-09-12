Saudi Arabia bans ministers from sitting on company boards

By Bloomberg

Move does not include those whose chairmanship or membership is ‘by order from the prime minister’, government said

Government ministers can’t join or chair the boards of companies, according to an amendment to a Saudi Arabian ministerial decree published in the official gazette Umm al-Qura.

“Any minister is not allowed to chair the board of any company or serve as a member,” the government said. “This does not include those whose chairmanship or membership is by order from the prime minister.”

Finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Minister of State Ibrahim A. Al-Assaf are currently board members of the state-run energy firm Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, also has Al-Jadaan and Al-Assaf as board members, along with the ministers of state, commerce, investment and tourism. State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries also has ministers of tourism and industry and mineral resources as board members.

